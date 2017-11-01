Point for Bay in wind-hit game

Whitley Bay 1-1 Newton Aycliffe

Newton Aycliffe 1

For the second successive weekend, strong winds made conditions very difficult for football, despite the best efforts of both teams to provide an entertaining game.

Once again Whitley were missing several players but Chris Salmon made his home debut while new signing Ryan Hucks was on the bench.

Whitley began the game with the wind at their backs and they took the lead in the 24th minute when Matty Cornish cut the ball back from the right and Tom Potter carefully placed his shot through a crowded goalmouth from 15 yards.

Aycliffe hit back two minutes later when Stuart Banks struck an excellent first time effort in off the far post from the right edge of the 18 yard box.

Whitley nearly regained the lead when the impressive Cornish burst through the middle and keeper James Winter needed two attempts to claim the ball.

Three minutes before the interval a well worked free kick from Aycliffe briefly threatened but there was no one on hand as the ball flew across goal.

In the final moments of the half Whitley almost went back in front when Cornish played a high ball to beyond the back post and Jasper’s header crashed off the outside of the post.

Two minutes after the interval, Aycliffe nearly took the lead but a shot from Banks that was heading for the top corner was superbly pushed behind by Lister.

Alex Kempster then went close for Whitley, his shot cannoning off defender James Oliver for a corner. The visitors then had a looping attempt which bounced off the top of the bar and behind for a goal kick. A free kick from Potter flew agonisingly just inches in front of the onrushing Kempster.

Passes were inevitably going astray as both sides struggled to overcome the strong wind but Whitley were looking the more likely to get a second goal.

However, neither side was able to find the net and the teams had to settle for a share of the points.