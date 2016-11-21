Rob Jones backs Hartlepool United to bounce back from the pain of last gasp defeat with a win

Hartlepool United defender Rob Jones suffered the bitterest of returns to action at one of his old haunts on Saturday.

But the big centre-back is determined to right a few wrongs when Pools are take on Accrington at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium tomorrow.

Pools were cruelly beaten due to an injury time strike from Doncaster’s Liam Mandeville at the Keepmoat Stadium at the weekend.

The goal came just minutes after Jones, playing against his old side, had entered the fray, making his long-awaited return from a hip injury which saw him sidelined for more than two months.

It was a tough one for Jones, and Pools, to take.

But there is no better way to bounce back from the pain of defeat than by standing up and being counted tomorrow night, according to the 37-year-old.

“The manager wants a reaction on Tuesday and I am sure he will get one,” said Jones.

“We have a great bunch of lads who wear their heart on their sleeves.

“They want to do well for themselves and do well for the club.

“The defeat was hard to take but we know we can bounce back with a win against Accrington. It’s a good thing we are playing so soon after.”

Jones was coy when asked about his feelings on returning to his old club, a place where he spent four years of his career.

Instead, he preferred to focus on the fact he was actually fighting fit after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

“It’s not about me,” said Jones.

“I am old enough to know it is about the club and the results, not me.

“I have been to plenty of clubs I have played at before. That was nothing new to me.

“Of course it was a frustrating return for me but I am fit. That’s all that matters.”

Reflecting back on the result itself, Jones said: “We are all bitterly disappointed.

“We have got to pick ourselves up for Tuesday.

“We worked ever so hard and one lapse in concentration has cost us.

“Coming here they have not lost a game all season. Getting a point here would have been a great one for us.

“We are so frustrated because we worked hard for 90 minutes.

“We soaked up a lot of pressure in the second half. You think you are almost there and then the inevitable happens.”