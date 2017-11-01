Robins denied by late West double

North Shields missed out on three points as West Auckland hit twice in the final 12 minutes.

The first-half was one of few chances but Shields managed to make use of their limited opportunities.

James Luccock converted Jordan Summerly’s cross before the half hour mark. And captain Kevin Hughes made it two with an arguable fortuitous goal just minutes later.

Nathan Fisher got his side back into it 12 minutes from time, five minutes after Sean McCafferty had produced a wonder save to deny him.

And like Shields in the first-half, West found a second in a four-minute period as Ross Colquhoun helped his side to a share of the spoils.

McCafferty made a surprise return to the starting 11 in place of Kyle Hayes, who had played every game this season.

McCafferty didn’t have much to do in the first-half but was still able to pull offer a vital low save on eight minutes to deny the visitors the opener.

On 28 minutes, the Robins took the lead with Luccock capping off a fine move on the left-hand side.

Paul Robinson and Summerly combined before the left-back picked out the incoming Luccock, who side footed it past keeper Mark Bell.

Luccock’s opener was the hosts’ first noticeable effort on goal, but less than four minutes later they doubled their lead in perhaps fortunate fashion.

Robinson whipped a corner into the back post - Hughes flicked the ball back across a goal, but a touch from Bell meant the ball found its way over the goal line.

Shields had the wind in their favour for the opening 45 minutes, so there was still plenty of work left to do in the second-half.

West expectedly piled on the pressure, though, rarely tested keeper McCafferty until the final 15 minutes.

McCafferty pulled off a fine save to deny Fisher, but the striker was not to be denied when he curled another shot into the top corner.

And just like the Robins in the first-half, the visitors found a quick-fire double to level the scores when Ben Mitchell’s corner kick was met by the unmarked Colquhoun at the front post.

West pushed for a winner but were unable to add a third despite their pressure.