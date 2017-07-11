Robins kick off for new season

North Shields started their new campaign with a 2-1 win over Northern Alliance side, Seaton Delaval, writes Jordan Cronin.

Last season’s top scorer Lee Mason produced a skillful volley after 15 minutes to give the Robins the lead after 15 minutes.

In a fairly dominant first-half for Brian Smith’s men, Seaton Delaval offered a sterner test in the second period, and equalised just after the break through Nathan Ray’s long-range effort.

However, as a looked like Delaval would hold out for a point, Joe Kerridge scored the winner in his first goal in Shields colours with less than 10 minutes to go.

Manager Smith handed debuts to all four of his summer signings at Wheatridge Park.

Paul Robinson, who signed from Morpeth Town last week, looked to be already bedding in well as he featured for just over an hour in the Robins midfield.

“It was tiring, hard work, I can obviously be a little bit fitter so it’s good to get that one out the way,” Robinson said.

But yeah I enjoyed it with the lads in getting to know people and how they play – it’ll take time but it’s looking good.”

Another summer signing, David Henderson, featured in the second-half, and he also felt the strain of pre-season.

He said: “It was hardwork. It’s always hard the first one isn’t it – get the cobwebs off!

“But hopefully we’ll get fitter, stronger and I’ll get to know the players a bit more and the way they play. So, fingers crossed.”

Joe Robson, who signed from Gateshead last month, showed his versatility, slotting in at central midfielder and right-back in his 75 minutes on the field.

Likewise, Kurtis Dodds played the majority of the game, putting in a comfortable performance alongside Kevin Hughes and John Parker.

Next up for the Robins in a trip to Bridlington on Saturday afternoon.