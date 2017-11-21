Robins take point off the leaders

North Shields battled to earn a point with a 1-1 draw against top of the table Morpeth Town on Saturday.

The Robins, who oversaw the better chances, went large spells without possession but kept the Highwaymen at minimal chances.

And Shields were unlucky not have to won it right at the death when Dean Holmes’ strike agonisingly cannoned off the inside of the post.

Earlier, Holmes should have handed Shields the lead after the break whilst through on goal but Karl Dryden came out on top.

Morpeth had taken the lead midway through the first-half when Liam Henderson finished.

But their advantage lasted less than nine minutes as Ben Harmison hit his second goal in as many games at the Daren Persson Stadium.

And that proved to be the only goals as the Robins settled for a point.

The hosts were searching to end a run of five successive defeats against the Highwaymen.

And without creating many opportunities, the visitors pegged Shields back right from kick-off up until the 25th minute.

In that time, Mark Davison was denied a possible opener when Gary Ormston bravely blocked the forward’s goal-bound effort.

It wasn’t until the half-hour mark until Shields began to settle and Ryan Carr sliced his shot wide.

Despite the new-found Shields pressure, it was the Highwaymen who opened the scoring. Henderson was found in-behind, and with only McCafferty to beat, expertly slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

But the Robins found an important equaliser just before the break. It was Holmes pace on the left wing that allowed him to feed in the emerging Harmison, who slid the ball into an almost empty net.

The Highwaymen continued to have the better of the possession in the second half and both keepers had to make saves to keep their teams level.

In the 67th minute, Morpeth brought on ex-Sunderland attacker Stephen Elliott on in their bid for victory.

His best chance came when he fired past the post, whilst at the other end Shields were left cursing their luck when Holmes was denied by the woodwork.