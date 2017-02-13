Second win for Monkseaton A in Tyneside Amateur League

Only two games beat the weather in the Tyneside Amateur League on Saturday.

Monkseaton FC A picked up only their second win of the campaign with a 4-0 success at North Shields Athletic Reserves, with goals from Matthew Slater, Sean Allan, Jonathan Storey and an own goal.

West Jesmond won 4-1 at Heaton Stannington B. Steven Spence netted for the hosts but a brace from Kester Young and further strikes from Marc Cowley and Mylo Ferraro won the day for West Jesmond, who move up to fifth place in the table and are firmly in the battle for the title.

The league are on the lookout for new management committee members for next season, particularly anyone looking to take on the role of league secretary.

Anyone interested should contact Neville Cowey at ancowey1@gmail.com