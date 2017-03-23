Senior Cup Final to be staged at St James’ Park

Northumberland County FA is delighted to announce that its 2017 Techflow Group Senior Cup final between Blyth Spartans and North Shields will once again take place at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Wednesday 26 April (7:30pm KO).

In a repeat of last year’s final, Blyth Spartans will be looking to avenge their narrow 4-3 defeat to North Shields on 4 May 2016, and the County FA is encouraging supporters within Northumberland to attend what promises to be another thrilling evening under St James’ Park floodlights.

Both of this year’s finalists entered the competition at the quarter-final stage, with North Shields beating Heaton Stannington 3-0 and Spartans defeating Bedlington Terriers 11-1 to secure their place in the last four.

February’s semi-finals were much closer contests, as both North Shields and Spartans needed longer than 90 minutes to book their place in the showpiece event. Shields overcame Newcastle United Under-21s in a nail-biting 10-9 penalty shootout victory, whilst Spartans had too much for their neighbours Blyth Town in extra time.

Former England forward and current Newcastle United Under-21 coach, Peter Beardsley, said: “It’s always a special occasion when St James’ Park hosts a Cup Final and I’m sure Blyth Spartans and North Shields will have a thoroughly enjoyable evening come April 26.

“I’d love to be there with Newcastle United but all credit to North Shields who put us out of the competition after a prolonged penalty shoot-out. Blyth are having a tremendous season themselves and I wish both teams, their officials and supporters too, all the very best.”

John Ackerley, Northumberland FA Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted that our Techflow Group Senior Cup final will again take place at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

“The magnificent venue provides the perfect stage for grassroots and non-league football in Northumberland to be celebrated, and I would like to urge all football fans within the county to come along and enjoy what promises to be a thrilling final.

“My thanks go to Newcastle United for hosting the event, and I would like to congratulate both Blyth Spartans and North Shields on reaching this stage of the competition for the second year running. The whole County FA wishes both sides the very best of luck.”

Tickets will be available on the gate, priced at £8.50 per adult and £4.50 for concessions.