’Shields pass 100 points for season

Gareth Bainbridge’s double ensured North Shields finished the season with a Northern League Division One club best points total of 101.

Top scorer Lee Mason also found the net to cap off a brilliant season for the Robins, who were unfortunate not to be crowned champions given their points tally would have won 15 of the last 20 Northern League titles.

Jon McDonald’s men now turn their attentions to Wednesday’s Northumberland Senior Cup final versus Blyth Spartans at St James’ Park.

Despite looking to end their four-game winless streak, the Robins rarely threatened in an unaspiring opening half hour.

The only registered effort came when Lee Mason had a header saved that almost rebounded into the path of the unmarked Brad Brooking on 10 minutes.

Bobby Taylor, who was the Robins’ liveliest player throughout the game, was the Robins’ best threat of grabbing the opener when his low free kick rolled onto the inside of the post on 30 minutes.

And when Jordan Summerly hammered a shot off the post in the 39th minute, Taylor’s desire to pick up the follow up was rewarded when Alan Harrison fouled the winger for a penalty.

Bainbridge then stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Shields perhaps should have gone into the break 2-0 up when Jack Donnison was played through, though his decision to try and pick out Bainbridge saw a chance of a free shot on goal go begging.

The first opportunity of the second half was created by Taylor after he produced an excellent run to pick out Bainbridge who fired over in the 47th minute.

Minutes later, Donnison then unexpectedly went close when his low cross nearly crept in at James Winter’s far post.

Shields early opportunities was then converted when Bainbridge added a second on 62 minutes.

Gary Ormston’s deadly cross could only be cleared into the path of Bainbridge, leaving the striker to bury his shot into the bottom corner.

Though the Robins’ two-goal breathing space was quickly cut short as Harrison made some redemption from conceding a penalty to shoot past Kyle Hayes.

Newton Aycliffe then proceeded to engage in their best spell of the game, which why the Robins’ third goal on 75 minutes was so important.

Substitute Dan Wilson found Taylor via a deflection before Taylor picked out Mason, who created room to calmly place the ball into the bottom corner.

McDonald had used up all three of substitutions with just over 10 minutes to go as the Robins went on to see out the game comfortably.