South Shields v North Shields cross-Tyne derby a sell out

Northern League division one leaders North Shields head across the Tyne on Saturday for a derby meeting with South Shields.

There will be a sell out crowd at Mariners Park with more than 2,000 tickets sold for the clash between the top two in the league.

The Robins will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to FA Vase holders Morpeth Town in midweek, while the Mariners are aiming to cut the five-point gap between the two.

South Shields had no midweek game and are on an eight-game unbeaten streak, with their last win at Bishop Auckland on Saturday.

North Shields boss Jon McDonald has a full strength squad to pick from with only Craig McFarlane missing through injury. He is expected to return to action in the next few weeks.

McDonald said: “We are all looking forward to this great occasion. As always we look forward to the challenge as we do every week.

“No game is easy in the Northern League, but we are confident going into the South Shields game.”

The game kicks-off at 3pm.