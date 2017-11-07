Storey hat-trick but Main lose to late OG

Ponteland United 4-3 Percy Main

Percy Main’s latest seven goal thriller, their third in the last four games, was a bitter pill to swallow, following an impressive performance against a Ponteland side unbeaten in their last seven league games.

Once again, there were many encouraging individual performances to hearten the travelling contingent, but ultimately defensive mistakes were to cost The Main dearly.

Percy Main stated their intentions from the off and had the ball in the net after two minutes, but the referee had blown up for offside.

The deadlock was broken on 20 minutes and it was no surprise that it was in The Main’s favour as the busy Hadfield touched on to Storey who turned and fired a glorious curling effort beyond the dive of the goalkeeper.

However, five minutes later Ponteland levelled through Alex Benjamin, who bundled home from close range.

Main went back in front when Story netted his second of the game, but by half-time the home side had gone 3-2 in front with goals from Benjamin and Bewley.

Early in the second half Benjamin missed a penalty for his hat-trick after Hamilton was upended.

Substitute Joe Rowan set up Storey who finished in some style for the third time in the game.

It was a well deserved hat trick from the visitors’ centre forward but there was to be a final twist in the tail, as the dying minutes a free kick fromMcIvor found Kieran Tubman, and under pressure from Bewley he inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.