Thirlway double helps Willington Quay Saints to draw at Hazelrigg

Hazelrigg Victory 2 Willington Quay Saints 2

The Saints good start to the season continued as they came back from second-placed Hazelrigg with a well-deserved point as two goals from young star Ross Thirlaway kept the Quay in the top half of the table.

Hazelrigg took the lead in the 14th minute as they capitalized on a huge mix up in the Saints defence to open the scoring,

Quay defender Lowery dallied on the ball allowing Mitchell Ramsey to steal it and square for Darren Howey to tap in for the home side.

Willington, on the back of two successive wins, fought back on the half hour, a long throw in was flicked on by Matty Adams and Thirlaway was first to react to fire the ball home scoring in his third game in a row.

Just after half time, the Saints went ahead and again it was the talented Thirlaway who scored as he finished from six yards after a great run and cross from strike partner Andy Breheny.

Hazelrigg made it 2-2 with 10 minutes to go Ramsey again the provider teeing the ball up for Richard Couslon to fire home from the edge of the box setting up an exciting final 10 minutes.

Thirlaway was denied a hat-trick by a fantastic tip onto the bar from the Rigg keeper while at the other end Saints keeper Carl Henderson dived full stretch to keep out a long range strike that seemed destined for the top corner.