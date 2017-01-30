Title chasers Montagu knock Cullercoats U15 Girls out of League Cup

An unfavourable draw in the League Cup saw Cullercoats U15 Girls take on division one league leaders Montagu.

Cullercoats more than held their own in the opening exchanges but it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on the verge of half-time with a cruel fluke as a Cullercoats clearance hit a home defender and rebounded into the net.

In the second half Cullercoats threatened but the final ball let them down, and on the hour Montagu made it 2-0 from a set piece.

They completed the scoring with a third, but the scoreline flattered the visitors, although they deserved to go through.

Cullercoats’ player of the match was centre half Courtney Sheriff for an outstanding performance.