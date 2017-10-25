Two late Bainbridge goals see North Shields advance in FA Vase

Two late Gareth Bainbridge goals saw North Shields progress to the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Bainbridge continued his special relationship with the competition with strikes in the 83rd and 89th minutes.

Playing against the wind, the Robins were not at their best in the first period but managed to come from behind and lead at the break as Dean Holmes and Paul Robinson cancelled out Jonathan Froggatt’s opener.

Only keeper Gary Stevens denied Shields a crucial third after half-time as Jonathan Hill capitalised to level with a stunning goal.

But the stage was set for Bainbridge, whose late two goals put the Robins in the hat for the next round.

After making his loan move permanent from Morpeth Town on Thursday, Richard Pell went straight into the starting line-up alongside captain Kevin Hughes at centre-back.

Pell and Hughes had to dig deep in the opening stages as Handsworth ­­– by not creating many chances – piled the pressure on the Shields backline.

And in the 17th minute, the Robins were breached as the Ambers deservedly got themselves in front with Froggatt volleying in from close-range.

Shields took their chance to equalise just five minutes later.

Ryan Carr’s through ball was fortunate not to have been cut out as Holmes latched on to it and slotted the ball past keeper Stevens for his 99th North Shields goal.

The visitors resumed to see the better side of possession but Holmes once again played a huge part to complete a nine-minute turnaround.

Holmes’ desire down the left-hand side allowed him to tee up Robinson after a good run by Jordan Summerly, who made no mistake but lashing the ball in on 31 minutes.

Ten minutes after the break, Ambers keeper Stevens kept his side’s hopes of staying in the game alive.

First, Robinson cracked the post with a curled effort before Bainbridge picked up the rebound only to see his effort cleared off the line.

And Bainbridge was denied again as Jordan Summerly found the striker in behind only for Stevens to brilliantly save his low shot.

Handsworth took full advantage as Hill charged towards the left-hand of the area to unleash his shot into the bottom corner – leaving Hayes with no chance.

The visitors had the fresh legs and pace of Patrick Lindley and Joseph Thornton up top in the latter stages as the game began to get stretched.

However, Bainbridge emerged as the late difference.

Robson curled a brilliant delivery into Bainbridge, who directed his header past Stevens into the bottom corner.

Bainbridge then confirmed Shields’ name in the hat for the next round when he finished via the corner following Summerly’s assist.