Tyne Met College beat league leaders Barnsley

Tyne Met College first team continued their great form with a win over top of the table Barnsley College.

Tyne Met dominated the opening exchanges and the visitors were just about holding out by sitting deep and getting players behind the ball.

However, the home side went in front when a superb through ball from Ryan Wilson set top scorer Regan Paterson clear and he cleverly lobbed the keeper with the ball bouncing in via the crossbar.

England International, Jack Cooper then went close after beating two men but his shot hit the side netting, then Callum Larmouth rattled the crossbar from 25 yards with a fierce drive.

After 41 minutes Cooper made amends and put Tyne Met two goals to the good when another fine delivery from Wilson was met at the back post by Cooper who finished well.

In the second half, Barnsley forced two early corners as they mounted some pressure before they were awarded a soft penalty when skipper Ben Shaw was adjudged to have fouled the visiting striker when it seemed he had won the ball. The penalty was dispatched past keeper Callum Harley for 2-1.

On 70 minutes a long ball from Shaw was misjudged by the last defender and Paterson latched onto it and stroked the ball under the advancing keeper for 3-1 to Tyne Met.

Just two minutes later though, Barnsley were back in the game when a long ball caused a mix up between Shaw and Harley and an easy finish for the Barnsley striker made it 3-2.

But that was the end of the scoring and Tyne Met took the win.

First team coach Marc Nash said: “Barnsley provided tough opposition and they were the last team to beat us back in October, but we are on a good run since that defeat so this was a big three points for us.”