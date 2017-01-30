Tyne Met come from behind to put seven past Middlesbrough College

Tyne Met seconds’ first game of the year saw them secure a superb 7-2 win over Middlesbrough College.

They went a goal behind but levelled before the break before blowing away their opponents in a brilliant second half.

After starting brightly and controlling the opening exchanges, but went behind following indecision in defence allowed Boro to take the lead.

The visitors should have doubled their lead not long after when more defensive frailties allowed another clear opening, but this time the ball was blasted wide.

Tyne Met dominated the rest of the half. Callum Morpeth and Angus Shearer up front caused trouble with their direct running and Morpeth could have levelled, but his effort was well saved.

Great build up from James Proctor allowed Jack Ferguson to overlap down the right and his teasing cross across the six-yard box was missed by everyone.

Proctor continued to look lively with some excellent dribbles and he was denied by the goalkeeper after cutting on to his left and powering strikes at goal.

With ten minutes remaining before half-time the goal that their play deserved finally arrived. More good build up down the right from Ferguson and Proctor saw the ball played into the box, a flick on from Morpeth set up Kieron Swann at the back post and made no mistake from ten yards out.

In the second half, following good work from Josh Willis, who ran the whole game, Morpeth found space in the box and his low shot found the net to put Tyne Met deservedly in front.

Five minutes later Tyne Met extended their lead further, a ball into the box was not dealt with and a shot from Morpeth, which was heading wide, was deflected into the net by an unlucky Boro defender to put Tyne Met two goals ahead.

Proctor made it 4-1 then Morpeth grabbed his second with a cool finish after being slipped in by Jamie Atkin.

Angus Shearer had worked and worked all game unselfishly at times for his team-mates and he got a deserved goal after he was slipped through on goal by his strike partner Morpeth.

Reece Burns confidently dispatched a penalty for the seventh before Boro grabbed a second consolation a minute from time.

Coach Paul Robinson said: “VGood start to 2017 and some strong performances all over the pitch. Hopefully we can kick on now and start a run of wins.”