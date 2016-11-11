TyneMet football team’s regional win puts the in national finals

Tyne Metropolitan College’s Men’s Football Academy was victorious in the Association of Colleges Regional Championship held at Middlesbrough Sports Village.

TyneMet won five games out of five to progress to the National Championship to be held in Nottingham in April next year.

They started with a 2-1 win over New College Durham before defeating Stockton Riverside College 2-0.

This set up a big cross-river derby with Gateshead College, who were also undefeated after two games.

A rampant TyneMet side scored three early goals, adding a fourth in the second half in an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Only a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Hartlepool Sixth Form College would see TyneMet fail to reach the final.

Despite going a goal down in their final group game, TyneMet turned the game on its head to win 3-1, maintaining a 100% record through the group stages.

East Durham College were the opposition in the final, but TyneMet had too much for them, winning 2-0, the margin of victory could have been a while lot more if it was for the inspired form of the East Durham goalkeeper.

Marc Nash, head coach NESA Men’s Football, said: “The students played some excellent passing football and were deserved winners.

“This is the first time our Men’s Football Academy has reached the national finals so they’ve made a bit of history. Hopefully a taste of success can wet their appetites for more.”