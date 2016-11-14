Tynemouth U17s take derby honours against Cullercoats

Tynemouth U17s took the honours with an extra time winner with just three seconds to spare in an entertaining derby with Cullercoats.

The visitors went in front three minutes before the interval when Harvey Laycock opened the scoring.

Cullercoats responded when Sam Allonby flicked on a long ball and Alex Mutch notched an equaliser five minutes into the second half.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and the tie went to extra time.

A mistake from the Tynemouth keeper allowed Dan On to put Cullercoats ahead in the first period before two strikes late in the second period from Andrew Tallon saw Tynemouth progress to the last 16.