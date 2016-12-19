Tyneside Amateur League’s North Shields Athletic reserves make cup semi-final

Morpeth Town Seniors were pushed all the way to extra time by Newbiggin Hall Vettic before eventually prevailing 5-2.

Vettic netted through Derek Graham and an own goal, but Morpeth progressed thanks to braces from Ash McAlpine and Jamie Crosby and a Kyle Shaw strike.

North Shields Athletic Reserves earned a semi-final berth in the Neville Cowey Cup with a victory at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves by the same scoreline. Michael Stephenson was Athletic’s matchwinner.

Forest Hall YPC secured the Christmas number one spot in the league table with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wardley, with Paul Ridley netting the only goal of the game.

Stobswood Welfare won impressively 4-1 at West Jesmond. Kevin Bell, Robert Baker, Jake Baker and Jack Henderson scored for Stobswood, with Marc Cowley netting for West Jesmond.

Ponteland United Reserves rounded off the year with a 7-1 win over Newcastle Medicals. Daniel Troughton and Darren Parkes both bagged braces, with Andrew Davidson, George Harris and Daniel Hadfield completing their tally. Liam Walton scored for Medicals.

Finally, Heaton Stannington B and Newbiggin Hall shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Osas Samson scored for the Stan, with Tony Dobie ensuring what was a fair result on the day.