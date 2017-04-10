Wallsend Under-11s through to national finals

Wallsend Under-11s represented the area at the regional finals of the Danone 7s Cup after winning the local tournament against Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle and South Tyneside teams.

They faced some talented teams from Chester-le-Street, West Lancashire,Leeds and York and got through their group on goal difference.

Then then faced Chester in the semi-final, and in a tense match Wallsend won, meaning they faced a good Middlesbrough team in the final.

Wallsend ran out winners, making them North of England champions.

Wallsend is one of the smallest areas in England, making the boys’ achievement special, especially given the lack of funding available, and with the boys wearing strips older than them.

Following a Facebook appeal by some of the parents, some local businesses have kindly offered to provide the boys with tracksuits and polo T-shirts for their day representing the North of England at the national finals at Stoke City FC on May 20.

The appeal is ongoing to look for help with travel and accommodation, but the team are grateful for the kind offers received.

To help the team, search Steve Cherry or John Savage on Facebook.