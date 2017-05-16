Wardley upset the form book for trophy win

Wardley lifted their first silverware since 2008 as they upset the formbook to claim the Neville Cowey Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Cramlington Town Reserves.

A frenetic opening to the game saw Wardley custodian Robert Chaters save from Jordan Lashley from point-blank range, before Adam Byron had a shot saved by Jason Little at the other end. But Wardley took the lead on 12 minutes as an excellent cross from Aidan Willis was headed home by Liam Jobson-Cooke.

The Gateshead outfit doubled their lead just after the hour mark, as an excellent flowing move saw Anthony Kew feed Jobson-Cooke, who deftly flicked into the path of Michael Mains who found the corner of the net.

With seventeen minutes left, Cramlington were desperately unlucky when a long range strike from Michael Freathy hit the crossbar and bounced down on the wrong side of the line, and Wardley broke to the other end with Chris Lowther cutting in from the left and pulling the ball back to Adam Byron who slotted home their third.

Freathy reduced the arrears from 25 yards as he struck home off the inside of the post, but Wardley defended excellently under great pressure and even managed to seal the game with a breakaway goal in added time, as Jobson-Cooke returned the favour for Willis who finished with aplomb.

The final League matches earlier in the week saw Monkseaton A end the season on a winning note with a 1-0 success over Newcastle Medicals thanks to a Daniel Moore goal, whilst West Jesmond ran amok against Gosforth Bohemian Reserves with a 7-0 victory. Mark Emmerson bagged a brace, with the other goals netted by Stephen Callaghan, Jed Manuel, Ed Shanks, Gary Wilkinson and Mylo Ferraro.