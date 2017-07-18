‘We need to start quicker’ says boss

North Shields boss Brian Smith admitted his players need to start games quicker following their 2-1 defeat at Bridlington Town on Saturday.

In a fairly uneventful first-half, the hosts managed to take the lead through a stunning long-range that flew into the top corner on 10 minutes.

After some changes at half-time, Shields managed to strike level when Gareth Bainbridge finished off a move started by John Parker to round the goalkeeper just before the hour mark.

And although Shields were seeing more of the possession, Town found a winner 15 minutes from time in a good passing move.

However, despite being disappointed about the score line, Smith was “happy” with the second half performance.

He said: “I was happy after the second-half but we need to start games like that from the beginning – that’s the next step.

“First-half they were very lively so we had to change a couple of things at half-time but the reaction in the second-half was about pressing people and getting in peoples faces.

“It was a really good physical test for them [players], I was happy with it.

“I don’t like getting beat but it’s all about the fitness I suppose, that’s what they came saying anyway!”

Bainbridge opened his goal scoring account for the season with a well taken goal.

The striker said: “It’s always important to score goals.

“I thought we had a decent reaction at half-time then second-half just a million times better.

“It was disappointing to concede again and disappointing result but overall it was an excellent run out for us.”