Wembley lights up for Whitley

The new Wembley Stadium is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week and it has been lighting up its iconic arch in the colours of every football team that has played at the famous arena since it was rebuilt.

A total of 166 domestic, European and international men’s and women’s football teams have graced the Wembley turf in the last decade across a variety of competitions and friendlies.

To mark this anniversary, and in a show of gratitude to all the clubs, Wembley Stadium displayed each of the club and national colours on the famous arch.

Whitley Bay have of course appeared – and won – at the Stadium three times and as the stunning photo supplied by the FA shows, the club name and badge were also displayed on the outside of the Stadium.

Whitley Bay were also shortlisted for an online vote for the ‘best Wembley moment of 2010’. Paul Chow scored after just 21 seconds in the 6-1 FA Vase Final victory over Wroxham, the fastest goal ever scored at the stadium and this earned the nomination. In the vote they came a close third behind Southampton and Blackpool, a fantastic achievement for a club of Whitley’s size!