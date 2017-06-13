West’ girls set for step up to 11 v 11 game

West Allotment U16 girls are moving from the Pinpoint League into the Russell Foster League so that the girls can move to the 11 v 11 game in preparation for going into women’s football under West Allotment Celtic in 2019.

The team will be the only one in North Tyneside to offer this as other leagues do not go past 9 v 9.

David Dodds girls’ secretary and manager of the u16s said: “We see being able to offer girls a route through to women’s football as very important, considering most boys teams start at U13.”

The girls will also have the chance to play at West Allotment’s new home Druids Park and use all the facilities such as changing rooms.

This will make the girls feel part of the main club and they may be able to play just before a Northern League fixture to add to the occasion.

However, training stays at Waterville School and the parks and in the winter the club will offer Futsal to all of its girls.

Anyone interested in joining the team or for more information contact David on 07977 413102.