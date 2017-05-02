Whitley Bay awards

A successful conclusion to the season was celebrated when Whitley Bay Football Club held their annual awards ceremony on Saturday evening.

Chairman Paul McIlduff praised the achievements of the management team of Marc Nash, Anthony Woodhouse and Chris Moore who took over in the autumn and guided the team to a sixth place finish with an impressive unbeaten eleven match run.

The togetherness and excellent team spirit shown by the players was recognised by club officials and supporters as key elements in the improved fortunes of the side, auguring well for the future.

The awards were shared out among six of the players, with Club captain Chris McDonald named Player of the Year and the longest serving member of the squad Callum Anderson voted Players Player of the Year.

Callum Patton picked up the Golden Boot award as top scorer while his 18 year old brother Kyle was voted Young Player of the Year. The Supporters Club Player of the Year award went to goalkeeper Tom Flynn while Tom Gilbey’s spectacular equaliser against Seaham Red Star won Goal of the Season.