Whitley Bay boss Nash pleased with three points against Washington

Whitley Bay interim manager Marc Nash was happy to have seen his side claim all three points against Washington on Saturday.

Although admitting it was not a classic, he was more than pleased to pick up the win.

He said: “Sometimes you have to grind it out and we ground it out. It was a bit of a stalemate for a spell, but actually when they made a substitution it was probably to our advantage.

“We started again, pressing down the wide areas and when Callum Anderson came on he gave us a huge injection down that side, and Kyle Patton was running in behind their centre halves who were tired.

“We could tell it was just a matter of time, but it was whether we were going to run out of time or not.

“But they cracked when we got into the box and they gave a penalty away.

“So yes, we’ll take the three points.”

Referring to the earlier penalty appeal, he added: “It was just part of the pressure building up. Something was going to happen, so I was well pleased with the response after they scored, and the subs had an impact as well, so yes, a good three points.”

Following a sequence of five away games, Whitley now have a run of three home fixtures.

Following Tuesday night’s League Cup tie against Bedlington Terriers, Penrith are the visitors to Hillheads on Saturday while Jarrow Roofing provide the opposition on Tuesday, November 22.