Whitley Bay cruise through in FA Cup

Whitley Bay cruised into the next round of the FA Cup with a convincing replay victory over Seaham Red Star on a wet night at Hillheads.

Following the 1-1 draw at Seaham on Saturday, a closely contested replay was anticipated, but Whitley produced a tremendous first half performance, scoring three times and created numerous other chances.

The home side took the lead on 18 minutes as Scott Jasper headed home his first goal for the club following an excellent cross from Alex Kempster.

The provider got himself in on the act six minutes later when he latched onto a great through ball from Thibault Charmey and drove a stunning shot into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

Red Star’s Jordan Harkess made a series of saves to keep his side in the game, but Jack Byerley headed home the third from a corner on the stroke of half-time to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb after the interval.

They did pull one goal back shortly before the hour mark, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, when Callum Anderson was harshly deemed to have brought down former Bay winger Robbie Bird near the by-line and Craig Lynch despatched the penalty.

On an increasingly slippery surface, there were several robust challenges by the visitors but Whitley were undeterred and with 20 minutes to go they sealed victory with a fourth goal, Kyle Patton drilling a low shot past Harkess from just inside the box.

Every member of the Whitley Bay side played their part in what was a well deserved victory, with Callum Patton winning the nomination for h2o Bathrooms man of the match.

The win earned Whitley £1,500 in prize money and a trip to Penrith in the next round on Saturday, August 19.

On Saturday Whitley Bay are at home to Stockton Town in their opening fixture of the Northern League season, while on Wednesday, August 16, they travel to last season’s runners-up Morpeth Town.

Whitley Bay: Flynn, Byerley, Nearney, C Patton, Wilkinson, Anderson, Potter (Cunningham 88), Charmey, Jasper(Cornish 78), Kempster, K Patton( Reay 86).