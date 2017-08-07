Whitley Bay earn FA Cup replay against Seaham Red Star

A hard fought FA Cup tie at Seaham ended all square which means the sides will meet again at Hillheads on Tuesday night for the right to visit Penrith in the next round.

Whitley started in positive style and a ball in from the left by Peter Glen-Ravenhill reached Kyle Patton whose shot was just off target.

When Seaham broke forward, Nicky Kane drove a low shot wide of the Bay goal.

But with 15 minutes played, Whitley threatened again when Josh Nearney, making his return debut after signing from Hartlepool in midweek, surged forward but was tripped right on the edge of the 18-yard box. Unfortunately for Whitley, Callum Patton’s free kick failed to trouble Seaham keeper Jordan Harkess.

Another free kick for the Bay saw Tom Potter’s ball into the box reach Alex Kempster whose header was deflected wide.

Just past the half hour, Seaham’s Lee Hetherington sent a free kick narrowly wide, but then play switched to the other end where former Bay defender Callum Munro was penalised for a foul on Glen-Ravenhill.

This time the free kick proved more effective as Callum Patton floated the ball to the back post where Callum Anderson headed it back across the face of goal and Jack Byerley headed home from close range.

Whitley were clearly in the ascendency and four minutes later some excellent approach work involving Kyle Patton set up an opportunity, but Glen-Ravenhill’s attempt on goal was comfortably collected by Harkess.

Seaham posed more of a threat as half-time approached and four minutes before the interval they grabbed an equaliser.

Scorer raced forward and saw his attempt cleared almost off the line and out for a corner. When the ball was played to Liam McBryde, the tall striker struck a low shot from 20 yards that flew beyond Flynn into the bottom corner of the Bay net to leave the sides level at the interval.

The second half saw both teams create opportunities to win the game.

Kyle Patton went close in the 51st minute then four minutes later Potter brought a fine save from Harkess after being set up by Callum Patton.

Potter’s cross from the right was only inches ahead of the on-rushing Kyle Patton, but then former Bay winger Robbie Bird used his pace to create a scoring opportunity but a timely challenge from Nearney deflected his shot wide of goal.

Whitley were denied what looked like a penalty when referee Chris Keightley rejected strong appeals for handball inside the Seaham box.

Thibault Charmey was then cautioned for a challenge on Hetherington 20 yards from goal but the resultant free kick was blocked.

The longer the game progressed the more both defences got on top, and although Whitley continued to push forward, they were unable to break down a determined home rearguard.

Moments after coming off the bench, Scott Jasper saw a looping header collected by Harkess, and with time ebbing away, another substitute Matty Cornish was thwarted by a close range save from Harkess.

Seaham’s final attempt fell to Thompson but Flynn made a comfortable save, while in the closing stages Callum Patton cut in along the by-line only to see his shot pushed away from danger.

Whitley Bay: Flynn, Byerley, Hall (Jasper 58), C Patton, Anderson, Nearney, Potter, Charmey, K Patton (Cornish 71), Kempster, Glen-Ravenhill. Subs not used: Cunningham, Williams, Moore, Harley.

Attendance: 180.