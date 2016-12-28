Whitley Bay foiled by late West Allotment equaliser

Whitley Bay’s run of games without a win was stretched to five when a late West Allotment Celtic equaliser denied them all three points.

In difficult windy conditions, and despite trailing at half-time, Bay were on the verge of a win in the Bank Holiday Monday derby encounter.

It was the visitors who went ahead after only five minutes when, following a left wing corner, the ball was played back across the face of goal for former Bay striker Liam Hudson to head home.

It took the home side some time to get going, although they briefly threatened when Callum Patton’s free kick was headed behind for a corner after 12 minute.

Gradually the home side started to take control and increase their share of possession.

But there was precious little creativity on display and with both Adam Shanks and Andy Robertson missing through injury, Bay looked a bit lightweight up front.

West Allotment should have increased their lead six minutes before the break when Kallum McGlen blazed over from close range.

Then right on half-time Shaun Reay had a shot blocked and the visitors led at the interval, although the first half had been poor fare for the 357 in attendance.

Just after half-time there was a lengthy stoppage when Whitley Bay’s Callum Anderson needed treatment and he had to go off to be replaced by Ryan Keltie.

But seven minutes into the second period, Bay were level when a swift passing move saw Tom Potter finish sweetly from the right side of the 18-yard box into the top corner.

Bay looked to be in the ascendancy and ten minutes later they were in front, but it was a goal Allotment keeper Chris Bannon will be having nightmares about.

Following a foul on Liam Brooks, Callum Patton’s free kick went round the wall, but what seemed to be a routine save for Bannon turned into Whitley’s second goal as the ball squirmed through his legs, much to the delight of the home fans.

Tom Flynn held a Chris Douglas shot and the Allotment substitute Stephen Young – another former Whitley Bay striker – saw his header blocked.

It appeared Whitley had done just enough to hold on for the points until the 90th minute when Young saw his shot saved by Flynn. It looked as if the ball would go out for a corner but it seemed to hold up in the wind and dropped for Hudson to nudge over the line for a last gasp equaliser for Allotment.

Whitley Bay are next in action on Tuesday, January 3, when they travel to Chester-le-Street, kick-off 7.30pm.

The first game of 2017 at Hillheads is on Saturday, January 7, when Seaham Red Star are the visitors for a 3pm kick-off.

Whitley Bay: Flynn, McCarthy, McDonald, Haley, Anderson (Keltie 47), Allen, Potter, C Patton, Brooks (K Patton 84). Glen-Ravenhill (Charmey 72), Kempster. Subs not used: Munro, Cooper.