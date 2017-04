Season ticket prices at Whitley Bay FC will remain unchanged for the sixth successive season in 2017-18.

A club spokesperson said there was a good initial response when application forms were distributed to fans at the final home game of the season on Saturday.

Supporters can download an application form from the club’s website www.whitleybayfc.com

As in recent years, there is a special ‘early bird offer’ available with reductions for season tickets purchased by May 31.