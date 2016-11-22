Search

Whitley Bay game against Jarrow Roofing postponed

A waterlogged goalmouth at Hillheads.

Whitley Bay’s Ebac Northern League game against Jarrow Roofing has been postponed.

The Tuesday night fixture at Hillheads was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

A new date for the division one fixture will be set by the league at a later date.