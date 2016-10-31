Whitley Bay interim boss Nash pleased with performance

Whitley Bay interim manager Marc Nash was happy with the performance of his team as they came from behind to earn a point at Consett on Saturday.

Nash, who has been appointed to the role following the departure of Ian Chandler, said: “I was pleased we came out with a positive result after a turbulent week.

“Managing to get Woody [Anthony Woodhouse] and Chris Moore in with a day’s notice was a huge boost as it added a bit of stability to the situation.

“Our immediate objective was to try and tighten up without losing our attacking threat, so although I was pleased not to concede from open play, we were all frustrated going in at half-time two down from set pieces.

“We also asked the players to try and play more possession football, and to be fair they were very receptive and after the break we totally dominated for 20 minutes and were unlucky not to be on level terms during that spell.

“In the end it looked like we grabbed a point, but in truth it was no more than we deserved, so a lot of positives to take away.”

For the first time since August, Whitley do not have a midweek game so they will have a much needed break ahead of Saturday’s visit to West Auckland Town.

On Saturday evening, Hillheads Park is the venue for the club’s annual fireworks display.

Gates open at 6pm and hot food will be available, as well as bar facilities.

Admission is £4 and £2 for children, with under-5s admitted free.

Tickets are on sale at Beckmans newsagents on Hillheads Road, and whatever the weather, spectators will be able to watch from the shelter of the stands.