Whitley Bay looking for new boss as Ian Chandler departs

Whitley Bay are looking for a new manager after they parted company with Ian Chandler.

His departure followed Wednesday night’s 3-2 Northumberland FA Senior Cup defeat to Morpeth Town.

A statement on the club’s website stated: “Whitley Bay FC have today parted company with manager Ian Chandler by mutual consent.

“The club would like to offer their sincere thanks to Ian for his efforts during this, his second spell as manager, and wish him well for the future.

“Ian has a long and extremely distinguished record of service to Whitley Bay Football Club, both as a player and manager, and there will always be a warm welcome for him and his family at Hillheads.”

The club said they are now seeking to appoint a replacement as soon as possible.

Chandler returned to the Bay dugout in February having previously been in charge of the Hillheads outfit from 2004 to 2014.

He also had a distinguished playing career with Bay, scoring 156 goals during two spells with the club, including the winner in the club’s first FA Vase success in 2001-02 at Villa Park.

Then as a manager he led the side to three consecutive FA Vase wins at Wembley Stadium, from 2008-11.