Whitley Bay train at the beach ahead of forthcoming fixtures

Whitley Bay’s Northern League fixture at Ashington last weekend was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The game has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 14.

Meanwhile the players were not inactive on Saturday, with a hastily arranged training session taking place on Tynemouth beach.

Following Wednesday evening’s League Cup tie at Shildon, Whitley Bay return to Hillheads on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, for a tough game against current FA Vase holders Morpeth Town.

The teams have already met twice this season, both at Morpeth, and on each occasion the outcome was a narrow 3-2 victory for the home side.

Whitley will hope to have striker Andy Robertson back in the side after a six-week absence through injury.