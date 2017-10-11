Whitley in seventh heaven with biggest win for two seasons

Whitley Bay 7-0 Ryhope CW

Whitley recorded their biggest league win for two years and left their fans in seventh heaven after a stunning performance against Ryhope CW on Tuesday night.

During the opening half hour there was no sign of what was to come as Ryhope dominated the game, forcing Whitley’s newly signed teenage keeper Dan Lister to make two excellent saves in the first five minutes and going close several more times, with one shot from Matthew Weirs crashing off the bar.

When Whitley took the lead in the 35th minute, it was their first shot on target and completely against the run of play, Peter Glen-Ravenhill scoring from close range from Potter’s cross. Suddenly the momentum had switched and six minutes later Kyle Patton’s cross to the far post was diverted into the net by defender David Gordon to give Whitley a two goal lead at the interval. Nine minutes into the second half, Glen-Ravenhill got his second and Whitley’s third after good work by Haley and Potter.

Play was held up two minutes later following a horrendous high tackle by Ryhope defender Danni Lay on Scott Jasper which left the Bay striker unable to continue. Lay was promptly sent off while Jasper was replaced by Liam Brooks. Just past the hour Potter played the ball across goal to Kyle Patton whose delightful back heel flew past keeper Jonny Ball to make it 4-0. The floodgates had now opened with Ryhope’s ten men losing their discipline and two minutes after coming off the bench Matty Cornish lobbed the ball over the visitors’ defence for Brooks to meet on the half volley and fire home. Glen-Ravenhill completed his hat trick in the 74th minute drilling home the rebound after a shot from Cornish had hit the post. Ryhope substitute Joseph Devlin missed a glorious chance to get a consolation goal for the visitors when with an open goal to aim at he struck the bar. Whitley were still pouring forward and Cornish deservedly got his name on the scoresheet nine minutes from time taking the ball round the keeper and sliding it across goal and into the net. Chances continued to come with Cornish and Kempster both going close and Ryhope could have had no complaints if Whitley had reached double figures.

The win lifted Whitley to 8th place in the table with games in hand on all but one of the teams above them. They now look forward to the visit of West Auckland to Hillheads on Saturday.

WHITLEY BAY: Lister, Nearney(Hall 45mins), Walker, Haley, Wilkinson, Summers, Potter, Glen-Ravenhill, Jasper(Brooks 59mins), Kempster, K Patton(Cornish 66mins)

Substitutes not used: Harley, Robertson

Attendance: 262