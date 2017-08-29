Whitley slip to second defeat

Dunstan UTS 2-1 Whitley Bay

In marked contrast to the drama of Tuesday’s FA Cup victory, Whitley failed to take their chances and slipped to a disappointing defeat at Dunston.

Not surprisingly, it was an unchanged side that took to the field but two early headers gave warning to the visiting defence.

The home side took the lead in the 23rd minute following poor defending from a right wing corner and Mark Fitzpatrick slotted home from close range.

Fitzpatrick doubled the lead when he poked home a second when again Whitley failed to deal with a corner.

In the second period Dunstan allowed Whitley more of the ball and they managed to pull a goal back when substitute Peter Glen-Ravenhill slotted it through a crowded six yard box, but it was not enough to prevent a second defeat for Bay.