Willington Quay Saints come back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Spittal Rovers for sixth league win in a row

Willington Quay Saints came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Spittal Rovers and seal a sixth league win in a row.

Second half goals from Micky Young and Mark Henderson completed the comeback against a stubborn Spittal side who were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

For the third home game in a row the Quay conceded the first goal of the game at home and they only had themselves to blame as a poor touch from centre half Jack Wearmouth was pounced on by Spittal forward Paul Wood.

The game was turned on its head 10 minutes into the second half as a scramble in the box fell to Dale Johnson whose powerful shot from close range was blocked on the line by Spittal defender Kevin Greshon who was adjudged to have used an arm to block the ball, the referee awarding a second penalty and showing Greshon a harsh red card,

Micky Young showed great character to step up again and this time calmly sent the keeper the wrong way to level the scores.

With 18 minutes, Matty Adams found Mark Henderson who beat his man before firing his strike into the corner.