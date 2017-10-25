Willington Quay Saints held at home in dull encounter

Willington Quay ended a run of five league defeats in a row with a disappointing draw as Seghill fought back to deny the home side all three points in a very lacklustre game of football on a cold afternoon at the Barking Dog.

The home sidemade two changes from the previous week’s defeat with David Smith and Finlay Rippin replacing Leon Elgie and top scorer Joe Connor as they faced up against Seghill for the first ever time.

In an uneventful first half both sides struggled to create any clear cut chances as the teams cancelled each other out. Long range efforts were all the teams could muster with defences on top

Saints veteran Mark Henderson came on at half-time for Liam Mulligan, while just after the interval another veteran, David Smith, went closest to opening the scoring as his 25-yard effort sailed narrowly over the bar.

Seghill then wasted a great chance to take the lead as forward Mackay raced through but scuffed his effort harmlessly wide of Karl Charlton in the Saints goal.

Quay went ahead ten minutes into the second half with a great team move, Henderson found himself in space in midfield and threaded the ball out wide to Mark Wilkinson who played a quality first time ball across the face of goal where Dan Coleman was on hand to tap in for his first Saints goal.

Wilkinson, who was making his 50th Saints appearance, produced another great cross just after the goal, this time picking out Ryan Ferrier on the edge of the box, but his volley went wide of the target.

Seghill responded by bringing forward Mirsad Suljic on for Mackay and within minutes Suljic had levelled the game up.

A ball from the right hand side found him in space in the box and he turned onto his left foot before curling a great effort into the corner past the outstretched Charlton.

Quay were unable to break down a solid Seghill defence to find a winner and it was the visitors that should have taken all three points when Suljic found himself in space, again eight yards out, but this time his left footed effort went wide.

Willington Quay Saints: Charlton, King, Smith, D.Johnson, Graham, Wilkinson, Taylor, Ferrier, Coleman (Wearmouth 85), Rippin (Adams 72), Mulligan (M.Henderson 45).