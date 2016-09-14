A bad night all round for Whitley Bay as Ashington score five

An out of sorts Whitley Bay suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat at home to Ashington on Tuesday night.

And a dismal evening was compounded by three bad injuries to Ross Wilkinson (concussion), Steve Gibson (knee) and Adam Shanks (foot).

The Colliers went ahead inside the fifth minute with a Lee McAndrew tap-in, and they doubled their lead with a 27th minute penalty from Kyle Downey.

Whitley got back in the game with an Alex Kempster header two minutes after half-time, and three minutes later had a glorious chance to level the score after an excellent cross from Josh Nearney but Robertson’s close range shot went just the wrong side of the post.

An unfortunate own goal just past the hour from a cross by Henderson put the game beyond Whitley, and two more goals in the last six minutes, both clinical finishes from substitute David Dormand, rubbed salt into their wounds.

It was Whitley’s first home defeat of the season and while the final scoreline was rather harsh, they can have no complaints at the outcome as the Colliers looked much the better side on the night.

Whitley Bay: Hammond, Nearney, McDonald, Eleftheriadis, Keltie, Wilkinson (Gibson 21, Patton 73), Haley (Fryatt 60), Fowler, Shanks, Robertson, Kempster.