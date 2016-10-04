Attacking midfielder Richardson departs North Shields

North Shields midfielder Ben Richardson has left the club after deciding his future lies elsewhere.

A crucial player in the heart of the team since he signed from Washington, Richardson made 211 appearances for the club and was the first in the current squad to reach the 200 appearance landmark.

He has also contributed with 19 goals with many from free kicks.

The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in promotion from the Northern League second division, as well as producing outstanding performances in the FA Vase 2014-15 run, as well as at Wembley in the final.

However, due to recent injury, Richardson has found it difficult to work his way back into the team with such a strong squad.

Richardson said on his departure from the Daren Persson Stadium: “I wish these top lads the best of luck this season.”

Everyone at North Shields wished him all best for whatever the future holds and they hope to see him back at the Morgue soon.