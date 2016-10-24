Benjamin double helps Cullercoats take the points in derby contest

Cullercoats edged a tight five-goal Northern Alliance contest against Wallsend Labour Club on Saturday.

The visitors started on the front foot and opened the scoring with a 40-yard shot struck by Liam Taylor on 12 minutes.

Cullercoats struck back through Alex Benjamin when a superb corner to the far post fell to the striker and he put it into the top of the net.

Both teams battled to try and take the advantage, but it was Wallsend who got the break in the 44th minute of the game to make the score 2-1 at half-time.

The second half saw Cullercoats battling to find an equaliser, but Wallsend kept them at bay until the 56th minute when Carl Patterson was played in with a through ball and he slotted home to make it level at 2-2.

It was not until the 62nd minute that Benjamin was able to get through on goal and score to make it 3-2 to the hosts, with just under 20 minutes to go.

Cullercoats knuckled down and kept Wallsend at bay with their keeper, and manager, Paul Bennett, making two game winning saves to seal the 3-2 win.