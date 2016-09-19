Big wins for Rockcliff firsts and Vikings XVs

Rockcliff RFC bounced back from the previous week’s set back at Whitby with a bonus point win over near neighbours Blyth on Saturday.

The Red and Golds ran in seven tries with Chris Waddell notching two, and further scores from Andrew Telford, Andrew Webster, man of the match Dan O’Sullivan, Chris McCabe and Harry Ramage.

Webster added five conversion to complete a 15-point haul as they ran out 45-3 winners.

On Saturday Rockcliff are in league action again, away to South Shields.

Meanwhile the second team beat South Shields seconds 54-7.

The Vikings outdid the first team by notching eight tries, with a hat-trick from Leroy Wilson added to by a brace from Rob Straker, and further scores from Paul Elwood, Angus Gilchrist, and man of the match Simon Cormack.

Chris Forster added seven conversions.

On Saturday the Vikings are at home to Novocastrians.