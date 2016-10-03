Charlotte Thompson wins British kickboxing title

Charlotte Thompson and her coach Keri Temple after her win.

Whitley Bay High School pupil Charlotte Thompson recently won the WTKA 50kg British kickboxing title fight.

Thompson has trained from the age of ten at KO Kickboxing in North Shields under the guidance of coach Keri Temple.

The belt now takes ‘pride of place’ back in the gym.

