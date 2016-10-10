Comfortable cup win for Percy Main over Bedlington Town

Percy Main cruised into the third round of the George Dobbins League Cup with a devastating first half showing.

The Villagers were five goals to the good by the time the referee sounded his half-time whistle, as last season’s top scorer Chris Laidlaw claimed four of those in what was a great team performance.

Opponents Bedlington Town, who are playing in their first season in the Northern Alliance, albeit some two divisions lower than Main, were expected to prove a sterner test, having gone unbeaten in their last six game,s which had taken them to fourth in the table, but other than a couple of long range second-half efforts, they posed little threat to the home goal.

Main had bolstered their strike force with the re-signing of Jordan Miller some two days prior, and although he did not manage to register on this occasion, he played a vital part in three of his side’s goals and posed a significant threat throughout to prove that he will be a shrewd acquisition to the side for the coming weeks and months of the season.

Percy Main have not found the League Cup to their liking during recent seasons, having all too often exited at the first time of asking, yet the management team were heartened by the side’s superb 2-1 win over Seaton Delaval in the previous round and had hoped that their side could produce a similar showing against one of the league’s new boys.

But in a game which could have proved a potential banana skin to the premier division side, once they got their noses in front, with only 15 seconds played, there was only going to be one winner.

That’s all the time that it took for Miller to make an impact as he crossed from the right and Laidlaw was on hand to poke the ball home from close range.

Miller then headed over before a left wing corner from Chris Glass, helped on by Elliot Mitchell, was converted by Laidlaw.

Glass put Main three up on the quarter hour mark with a fine individual goal before it was the turn of Connor Oliver in the Bedlington goal to draw applause as he excelled to deny Glass and Miller as Percy Main attempted to turn the screw.

The fourth goal inevitably arrived on 34 minutes as Laidlaw fastened onto an errant kick out by Oliver and lofted the ball over the head of the stricken goalkeeper.

Minutes later Miller supplied Glass who blazed over when well placed, but the fifth goal duly arrived as half-time approached and it was Miller with the vital assist once more as he supplied Laidlaw who executed a superb finish to put the result beyond doubt.

There were those who may have expected Percy Main to press home their advantage, but the second-half goal avalanche failed to arrive and the visitors managed to gain a toe hold in the game, which gave their beleaguered defence a slight respite.

That said, they were indebted to Oliver as he firstly thwarted Laidlaw and then Chris Sword, whose run and shot was well saved by the visiting custodian.

Bedlington endeavoured to reduce the deficit, but did not manage to unduly trouble Rob Rodgerson in the Percy Main goal.

Ethan Paige’s free kick was easily held by the home goalkeeper, while Adam Ord, Thomas Inglis and Joshua Monaghan sent speculative efforts well wide of the target.

For Percy Main, substitute Nicky Whitelaw on for Miller, twice went close, as one such effort found the side netting, while another goal bound drive forced Oliver to tip around the post for a corner, which ultimately went unrewarded.

Sword also looking to get in on the act, had an effort ruled out for offside.

This Saturday, Percy Main revert to league action and travel to Seaton Delaval, kick-off 2.30pm.