Crusaders run in ten tries to overrun Rangers

North Shields Crusaders travelled to Hillheads to face Rockcliff Rangers in the county league.

Crusaders made several changes with Joshua Mawson returning at scrum-half. In the pack Chris Allott came in at prop, Finbar Healy made his first start in the second row and the back row saw Fenwick Taylor and Gareth Ruddle return alongside last week’s man of the match Tony Cottiss.

It was a comfortable afternoon for Crusaders who scored ten tries on route to a 66-12 victory.

The scorers were Chris Allott, Fenwick Taylor, Sam Hodgson, Dan Beegan, Richard Sampson, a hat-trick for Jack West, John Lee and Joe Mehaffey. Matthew Padden added six conversions and Jack Jeffrey a further two.

On Saturday Crusaders are again on the road as they face a short trip to Newcastle Ravens in the league, kick-off 3pm.