Cullercoats and Valley win inaugural LTA schools event

Cullercoats Primary School and Valley Gardens Middle School won the LTA’s inaugural Team Challenge North Tyneside schools event held at Cullercoats Tennis club.

The new format sees schools compete against each other in fun, fast timed doubles with the team with the most points over the two hours the winner.

Teams played each other at boys’ doubles, girls’ doubles and mixed doubles over the 2 hours with a special ‘Legends’ teacher shoot out at the end, which was won by Mrs Knowles, of Valley Gardens.

Cullercoats took the Year 6 title, from Valley Gardens by 16 points, and Valley reversed the result in the Year 5 competition, winning by just six points.

Prizes were given out for best doubles pair, Sam Nicholson and Sarah Vince, of Wellfield; shot of the day, Freya Miller-Buglass, Wellfield; and Katie Sykes and Katie Vasey, Benton Dene.

The ‘speedgun challenge’ for the fastest server went to Olly Cass at 115kph, and Erin Donaghie and Sophie Jackson (Valley) with 99kph in Year 5, and Max Boxshall 117kph (valley) and Freya Miller-Buglass (Wellfield) 98kph.