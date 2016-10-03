Cullercoats FC in Minor Cup romp over Heaton Saints

Cullercoats coasted into the second round of the NFA Minor Cup with a thumping 10-1 win over Heaton Saints.

The Christian Fellowship League visitors were never in the contest at Links Avenue.

Althought they competed well in the first 15 minutes, it was one-way traffic once Alex Benjamin and Carl Patterson scored two quick goals to put Cullercoats ahead.

Dan Iredale then added another to make it 3-0 at the break.

In the second half Saints found it hard to get out of their own half, but a mix-up in the home defence gave them their first meaningful chance and they pulled a goal back.

That spurred on Cullercoats to up their game again and they took charge of the tie.

James Wright scored the fourth to open the flood gates before Benjamin added the fifth with a header.

Patterson made it 6-1 then Lewis Vines added another and Liam Gunning, the youngest member of the team, got his first senior goal.

Patterson rounded off the scoring with his hat-trick goal in injury time.

Cullercoats are in further cup action this Saturday in the George Dobbins League Cup at home to Cramlington United, kick-off at 2pm.