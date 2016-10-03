Cullercoats Girls too strong for Rockettes

Cullercoats Girls secured an excellent 3-0 win at Wylam Rockettes on Saturday.
Wylam pressed Cullercoats and did not let them play their attacking style of football.
However, Kennedi Baxter opened the scoring for Cullercoats with a great strike to beat the impressive home keeper.
A couple of half chances then came and went, but it was not until two minutes from half-time that Cullercoats doubled their advantage from a set piece, with centre half Courtney Sheriff volleying in from close range following Beth Waterson’s corner.
In the second half, Cullercoats had a whole string of shots saved by the home keeper, but she could not stop Beth Waterson making it 3-0 when she thumped home a close range strike.
Cullercoats’ player of the match went to Saffy Hogarth, whose vision and awareness was superb.
