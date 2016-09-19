Cullercoats mini soccer development squads in action

Cullercoats U7s Corinthians beat a depleted Ashington side in a four against four game on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Santos U7s overcame a strong Cramlington Juniors side in an excellent display with Jack Banks hitting a hat-trick.
Cullercoats U8s City and United teams played against each other and United’s experience told in the end, despite City taking an early lead.
The U17s lost heavily at Grainger Park despite goals from Sam Allonby, Marcus Holmes and Daniel as they conceded seven sloppy goals and failed to compete against physical opponents defensively.
