Cullercoats U17s put five past Cramlington Town

Cullercoats U17s secured a superb 5-0 win away to Cramlington Town at the weekend.

The visitors made a great start when a flick on from Aidan Mcdonald found James Bromham in space and he chipped the keeper on five minutes.

Just three minutes later, Bromham turned provider when he found Jason Hall down the right and his cross was volleyed in by Dan Morton for 2-0.

Cullercoats had Keeper Dean Brooks to thank for maintaining the lead as he made several saves as Cramlington dominated the rest of the first half.

On 70 minutes, Sam Allonby netted his sixth of the season to make it 3-0 before Morton grabbed his second when he headed in a corner before Alex McEwan wrapped up the scoring with a 25-yard screamer on 80 minutes.