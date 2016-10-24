Cullercoats U17s score two late goals to beat Blyth Spartans

Cullercoats U17s produced a late turn-around with two goals in the final four minutes to snatch victory from Blyth Spartans.

The visitors took the lead right on the stroke of half-time and looked comfortably set for all three points until Sam Allonby struck his eighth goal of the season on 87 minutes to equalise.

Just two minutes later Cullercoats were awarded a free kick and Dan Morton struck the winner into the top corner from 25 yards to spark jubilant scenes among the home supporters.